Next Vice President of India: Opposition parties to meet on July 11

New Delhi, July 6: After their consensual nomination for presidential polls, the Opposition parties now plan to field a common candidate for the position of vice-president and are likely to meet on July 11 to decide on a name.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that "we have called meeting of all opposition parties on July 11. We'll try to nominate a candidate."

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Ahmed Patel is coordinating the Opposition meeting and has started calling up the leaders of all the 17 parties, which had come together for the presidential polls.

The Janata Dal United said that it will attend the meeting, if invited. "Yes if we are invited then we will surely attend the opposition meeting on vice presidential elections," JDU leader KC Tyagi said.

So far, there are no names and absolutely no guess work in the media as to who would the the candidate for the next vice President of India. All we know is that no names have been identified as yet.

On July 4, the Election Commission issued notification for the poll and July 18 will be the last date for filling nomination. The polling will be held on August 5. Vice President, Hamid Ansari's term comes to an end on August 10.

OneIndia News