Next Vice President of India: Opposition may chose Sharad Yadav, Raja

With the race hotting up for the elections for the next Vice President of India, the opposition is contemplating the candidature of either Sharad Yadav or D Raja. The move to select Sharad JD(U) as the candidate is interesting considering that the party is backing the BJP's Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential poll.

If the opposition by the Congress decides on Yadav's candidature then it would interesting to note if the JD(U) would change its stance and vote for Meira Kumar instead of Kovind.

The Congress had convened a meeting recently to decide on the candidate. During the discussions apart from Yadav, the name of CPI(M) leader D Raja too cropped up. The Congress has tried reaching out to Yadav already.

However if Yadav were to turn down the offer, then the Congress may pick Raja as its candidate. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is part of the JD(U) had announced his support to BJP's Kovind. He was reportedly upset with the opposition which took too much time to declare its candidate for the presidential poll.

OneIndia News