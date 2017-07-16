New Delhi, July 16: The joint opposition candidate for the post of vice president Gopalkrishna Gandhi is likely to file his nomination papers on Tuesday, the last date for doing so, in the presence of top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"I will file my nomination papers on Tuesday," Gandhi told PTI.

Sources said that he was to file the papers on Monday, but it was delayed by a day in view of the presidential election on July 17.

The sources said Gandhi would also be accompanied by top opposition leaders, including those of the Left parties and the TMC.

The name of Gandhi, the former West Bengal Governor, was approved unanimously on July 11 at a meeting of 18 opposition parties chaired by the Congress president. The meeting was also attended by the JD-U.

The JD-U had broken ranks with the opposition on the presidential election and decided to support the ruling NDA's nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi will also start his campaign soon after filing his nomination for the vice presidential election to be held on 5 August.

PTI