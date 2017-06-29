Next Vice-President of India elections on August 5, counting same day

The elections to the next Vice- President of India will be held on August 5. The announcement was made by the Election Commission of India.

The commission will ensure that the elections are free and fair. The electoral college will elect the next VP of India, the ECI also said.

The elections would be conducted through a secret ballot. The ECI made it clear that no whip will be issued by the political parties. The ECI can initiate action if such violations are found, the commission also clarified.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

The nomination papers should be filed between 11 am 5 pm. The papers can be filed either by the candidate or the proposers. A security deposit of Rs 15,000 would also have to be given, the ECI said.

Schedule:

Last date of nominations: July 18

Date for scrutiny: July 19

Withdrawal of candidature: July 21

Date of election August 5

Date of counting: August 5

