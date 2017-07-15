Next Vice President of India: BJP nominee to be announced next week

The BJP will finalise its candidate for the next Vice President of India in the next two days. The party has however shown no urgency in announcing the candidate and says that it will win the VP poll hands down.

The opposition has already nominated Gopal Krishna Gandhi as its VP candidate. The polls will be held in August.

Meanwhile the BJP has already held discussions with RSS functionaries Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Krishna Gopal on a range of issues which also included the VP candidate.

The party is confident about a victory given its combined numbers in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that constitute the electoral college. Kovind, as per party estimates, is heading for a big win. He has received support of non-NDA regional parties including BJD, JD(U), TRS, YSR Congress, INLD and the two factions of AIADMK.

The BJP is looking a candidate who is capable of running the Rajya Sabha. This is a very crucial factor for the BJP as it has had its fair share of problems in the upper house of Parliament. Further the BJP is also looking for a candidate who subscribes to the core values of the party.

A BJP source said that the candidate would be a party insider. The BJP is not looking for someone outside the party. The election to the post of VP will be held on August 5.

