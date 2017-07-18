Next Vice-President of India: Panneerselvam faction backs Venkaiah Naidu

Chennai, July 18: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam has announced support of the AIADMK faction led by him for National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate M.Venkaiah Naidu.

In a statement issued here late Monday, the Panneerselvam faction said Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought their support for Naidu in the August 5 election.

On his part, Panneerselvam assured his faction's support to Naidu. The three warring factions in the ruling AIADMK had supported NDA's Presidential election candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Voting for electing the 14th President of India was held on Monday. The government has said Modi had thanked Chief Minister K.Palaniswami for the support extended to Kovind and also sought his support for Naidu. Palaniswami wished Naidu over phone.

IANS