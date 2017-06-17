Next President: Sushma rubbishes ‘rumours' of her being in contention

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has rubbished the 'rumours' that she is in contention for the upcoming presidential elections.

Some sections of the media had earlier reported that Swaraj had become the lead contender for the next President of India.

"These are rumours. I am the External Affairs Minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter," IANS quoted Swaraj as saying.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's candidate for the upcoming presidential elections would be announced on June 20, said reports.

The government formally began its outreach on Friday with the opposition on the presidential election with Union ministers Rajnath Singh and M. Venkaiah Naidu meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The two-member team later met CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat to seek the party's support.

While at first the RSS was in favour of choosing Murli Manohar Joshi, the name was dropped due to the ongoing Babri Masjid case before a Lucknow court.

The BJP wants to complete the process before Prime Minister leaves for the United States of America on June 25.

