Next President of India: Will die, but won't support Bhagwat says Lalu

Will perish, but won't support the candidature of Mohan Bhagwat as the next President of India is what RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had to say.

Ideological samjhauta nahi kar sakte. Mar-mitt jayenge lekin ye sambhav nahi hai (I cannot make an ideological sacrifice. We will perish but this is not possible)," he said.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

The statement comes in the wake of hectic discussions on choosing a candidate as the next President of India. The opposition held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the candidate. While many names had cropped up during the meet, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azaad suggested that they wait until the BJP led NDA comes out with the name of their candidate.

On the grand alliance comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress parties in Bihar, Lalu asserted that it is 'very much intact'. Yadav's comment comes on the same day when Shiv Sena reiterated its support for Bhagwat as next president of the country. However, the RSS chief has repeatedly said he is not in the race for the post.

OneIndia News