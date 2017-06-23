Next President of India: Why the opposition selected Meira Kumar

The opposition made a pretty predictable decision when it chose Meira Kumar as its candidate for the next President of India. The decision was made to woo back the JD(U) and also ensure that the BSP did not break away from the opposition.

While the JD(U) has maintained that it would back the candidature of Ram Nath Kovind, the BSP which was on the fence until Wednesday said that it would now support the candidature of Meira.

At a 17-party opposition meeting on Thursday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar proposed the names of three people -- Kumar, ex-home minister Sushilkumar Shinde and former Planning Commission member Bhalchandra Mungekar.

It was RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav who pitched for Kumar. Two things went in her favour. One that she belongs to the Congress and was selected by its chief Sonia Gandhi."

The fact that she was "the daughter of Bihar" would "impel Nitish Kumar to re-think his decision to support Kovind who comes from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh."

The opposition also took into account that she was a dalit, with an impressive political background. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yadav appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to change his mind on the issue, and said he would discuss this with the CM in Patna.

OneIndia News