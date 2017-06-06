Next President of India, Vice-President: Is it Sumitra Mahajan and Venkaiah Naidu

Will Sumitra Mahajan be the next President of India and Venkaiah Naidu the next vice president? In the circles at Delhi, talk is abuzz that Sumitra Mahajan the Speaker of the Lok Sabha was asked to cancel an assignment abroad and told to stay back. News is abuzz that she is likely to be considered for the post of next President of India.

This move will check-mate the Shiv Sena which has a tradition of voting for a candidate from Maharashtra like they did in the case of Prathibha Patil. Although elected from Madhya Pradesh, she was born in Chiplun in Maharashtra.

The other news doing the rounds is regarding Venkaiah Naidu. Many in the BJP are keen on him being elected as the Vice-President of India. There could be a lot of advantages for the BJP in selecting Naidu as the VP candidate. He will not be just a Vice-President, but also the chairman of the the Rajya Sabha where the BJP has faced troubled times in the recent past.

Highly placed sources tell OneIndia that Naidu has been told to complete all pending engagements. These are clear signs that his name is under consideration for the post of President.

When asked about the candidature of Draupadi Murmu for the post of next President of India, BJP sources said that she too is under consideration. The Governor of Jharkhand, if elected would be the first tribal woman President of India. Sources also added that if certain equations do not work out, then there is a good chance that Murmu's name would go through and Sumitra Mahajan could be considered for the post of Vice President over Naidu.

Meanwhile there is hectic activity in selecting a candidate. The Presidential polls would be held in July and month later, the Vice President would be elected. The opposition on the other hand has suggested the name of former West Bengal Governor, Gopal Krishna Gandhi as its choice for President. However the opposition has also said that they would expect the BJP to select a consensual candidate. West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee had even said that she would support the candidature of L K Advani if the BJP proposed his name.

OneIndia News