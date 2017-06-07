Next President of India to be elected on July 17

The Next President of India will be elected on July 17 said Chief Election Commissioner, Nasim Zaidi said. He also said that the election notification will be issued on June 14 while the last date for nomination will be on June 28.

He also said that the scrutiny of nominations would take place on June 19th. The last date for withdrawal of nominations would be July 1. Counting would take place on July 20. He said that the elections will be held between 10 and 5 pm on July 17.

The term of Pranab Mukhjeree comes to an end on July 24. The CEC said that no political party can issue any whip to its party members during the Presidential elections. He also made it clear if incidents of bribery are reported then as per the rules the election would be declared null and void.

Next President of India schedule:

Date of notification: June 14 2017

Last date for nominations: June 28

Scrutiny of nominations: June 29

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: July 1

Election date: July 17 between 10 am and 5 pm

Counting of votes: July 20

