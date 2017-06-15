Next President of India: This is BJP's Brahmin-Dalit combination

With a little over a month to go before the next President of India is elected, the BJP has been exploring the possibility of a Brahmin-Dalit combine. BJP sources tell OneIndia that the possibility of appointing a Brahmin as President and Dalit as Vice-President is being explored.

While the name of Jharkhand Governor, Draupadi Murmu is also under consideration, various other possibilities are also being discussed the source said. The BJP leader said that the name could be announced latest by June 20. The candidate would file his or her nomination by June 23. The BJP wants the process to be completed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for the US on June 25.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

There are several names under consideration, the BJP says. These names would be conveyed during the meeting between Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu and Sonia Gandhi to be held on Friday.

When asked about the Brahmin-Dalit combine for President and Vice President, the source said that there were at least four to five names under consideration. During the initial round of deliberations, the BJ came up with the names of Uttar Pradesh Governor, Ram Naik, Lok Sabha Speaker, Sumitra Mahajan and senior BJP leader, Murli Manohar Joshi for the post of next President of India. The name of Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot was proposed as the vice presidential candidate. The post of Vice President would fall vacant in August.

OneIndia News