Next President of India: These speeches by Kovind show how articulate he is

The BJP packed a surprise punch when it announced Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate for the next President of India. The former Governor of Bihar is in the race to Rasina Hill and if one looks at the numbers in the electoral college, he is expected to have a comfortable ride home.

Kovind is an articulate leader. He always maintained a low profile and dealt tactfully with issues. So low profile that when his name was announced by Amit Shah, he said, " abhi mein unka parichay karvatha hun." ( now I will introduce you to him).

Library as paradise There are some of his speeches that one should re-visit to find out how articulate he is. For instance at a speech in Bihar, he had said, " I always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library, " while quoting Jorge Luis Borges. The speech was delivered while he was inaugurating a new building of the Khuda Baksh Oriental Public Library in Patna, Bihar. Woman empowerment In another speech he quotes Dr. B R Ambedkar on women empowerment. When woman formed half the population and were given voting rights they however had no claim to hereditary rights in ancestral property. In Rajya Sabha In this video shot in 2000, Kovind explains why he was supporting the Companies Amendment Bill. Youth power Young people not only know how to dream, but they also know how to realize their dream," he said to a thunderous cheer from the audience.

OneIndia News