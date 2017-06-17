Next President of India: RSS doesn't contest polls, Naidu tells Yechury

The RSS does not contest elections was the one line reply that Venkaiah Naidu gave the CPI(M) when asked about a candidate for the next President of India. Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Rajnath Singh met with CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury on Friday to hold discussions on the presidential candidate.

During the discussions, Yechury asked Naidu and Singh about the candidature of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. To this the answer was, "RSS does not contest elections."

The BJP delegation informed opposition leaders that they would come up with a name by next week. Once they finalise a name, they would get back to the opposition for another round of discussions.

BJP insiders tell OneIndia that they are looking for a consensus candidate. The BJP is confident of winning the elections to be held on July 17 by itself and hence is not opting for a consensus candidate. The candidate would be a BJP person itself the source also said.

OneIndia News