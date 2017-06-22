Next President Of India: Ram Nath Kovind meets Vajpayee

The NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife met former Primi Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his family on Thursday at his residence.

Ram Nath Kovind has been calling on senior BJP leaders since his name was declared for President's post. On Wednesday, he met Murli Manohar Joshi at his residence in Delhi. The same day he met senior leader LK Advani.

Meeting senior leaders is a tradition followed by all party members during such nominations.There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP as its pick for the president's post.

Kovind is paying a courtesy visit to the leaders credited with playing a key role in the saffron party's growth.

Ram Nath Kovind is likely to file nomination on June 23, while the last date for the nomination is June 28. The presidential election is due on July 17.

