Next President of India: Ram Nath Kovind meets Murli Manohar Joshi

By:
National Democratic Alliance presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday met with BJP senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi. Ram Nath Kovind is calling on senior leaders after BJP declared his name for presidential elections.

NDA presi Ram Nath Kovind. PTI file photo

Murli Manohar Joshi's name was discussed as one of the probable presidential nominee in the BJP parliamentary board meeting. BJP chief Amit Shah had specifically named Murli Manohar Joshi along with Union minister Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, TC Gehlot, M Venkaiah Naidu, Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu.

Ram Nath Kovind is likely to file nomination on June 23, while the last date for the nomination is June 28. The presidential election is due on July 17.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 12:56 [IST]
