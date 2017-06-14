Next President of India: Rajnath, Naidu to meet Sonia Gandhi

Rajnath SIngh and Venkaiah Naidu will meet with Sonia Gandhi to hold discussions on a candidate for the next President of India. The meeting is expected to held after the opposition meets later today.

The BJP led NDA has formed a panel to decide on a candidate. The opposition has been demanding that a consensus candidate be selected. The BJP has however not stated who the candidate would be. Indications are that the candidate of the BJP's candidate would file his or her nomination by June 23.

The election to the post of President would be held on July 17. The votes would be counted on July 20.

OneIndia News