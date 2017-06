Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu have reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi's house to discuss the candidate to be elected as the next President of India.

The meeting is expected to discuss a consensus candidate. The leaders would deliberate on the names that each side has been proposing. Both sides would be looking to arrive at a consensus on chosing the next President of India.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

OneIndia News