Next President of India: Rajinikanth, E Sreedharan, here are the 10 probables

The countdown to elect the next President of India has begun. Both the NDA and the UPA have kept their cards close to their chest. While it is certain that the candidate nominated by the BJP will make it to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the big question is who will it be?

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

In the past few months several names have done the rounds. They include movie star Rajinikant too. The latest name to do the rounds is that of E Sreedharan. A top BJP source tells OneIndia that most of the names doing the rounds are speculative. The media is guessing and will continue to guess until June 23 when the BJP's candidate files the nomination papers. However the source confirmed that they will not go for a non-BJP candidate.

The point is that the BJP has such a large majority for the first time after independence. Why will the party let go of the opportunity. Meanwhile let us see the names doing the rounds to be elected as the Next President of India in the Presidential elections 2017.

Sumitra Mahajan Her name cropped up after a rumour spread that she was asked to put off a foreign visit. Many said that it was certain that she would be the BJP's candidate. An MP from Madhya Pradesh, she is currently the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Draupadi Murmu OneIndia was the first to report that her name was in the offing. The Jharkhand Governor could become the first tribal woman President if selected as the candidate. Sushma Swaraj The name of the External Affairs minister emerged around 48 hours back. Reports stated that both the BJP and RSS backed her. Moreover due to health issues she would not be able to continue as the Foreign Minister and hence a stay at Rasina Hill is not being ruled out. Kariya Munda The name of former deputy speaker in Lok Sabha and a tribal leader from Jharkhand, Kariya Munda has also being doing the rounds. The man who lives in a mud house at Khunti in Jharkhand is another name that is doing the rounds. Thawar Chand Gehlot Last week strong rumours surfaced stating that he could be the BJP's choice. A Union Minister and a Dalit leader, reports state he has the backing of the RSS as well. There is an equally strong rumour that he may become the Vice President too. Rajinikanth The man himself. The super start from Tamil Nadu who can split a bullet into half when directed at him. Rajinikanth's name cropped up after some media outlets said that he is a contender. The justification was that by making him the candidate the BJP was looking to gain in Tamil Nadu. Meira Kumar Former Lok Sabha speaker Meera Kumar's name has been doing the rounds as the Presidential candidate. Her name was proposed by the opposition. E Sreedharan Now this is quite a surprise. Some media channels reported that Metroman is a possible candidate from the NDA camp. This could be a surprise pick by Narendra Modi. Gopalkrishna Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi's grandson and former West Bengal Governor, Gopalkrishna Gandhi has emerged as the leading candidate to be fielded by the Opposition. The opposition has almost confirmed his name. Sharad Yadav The name of former JD(U) chief as a consensus candidate for the post from the Opposition camp has also been doing the rounds. However Pawar has categorically ruled himself out of the race.

OneIndia News