Next President of India: Poll notification released

The formal notification on nominations for the Presidential elections 2017 is out. The nomination process would begin once the NDA and UPA decide on the candidate who would be the next President of India.

The notification for the Presidential elections has been released by the Election Commission of India. This comes in the wake of both the ruling and Opposition camps starting their deliberations on the preparations for elections.

While the Opposition parties feel that the BJP has failed to reach out to them despite the electoral process being on, the BJP said it will soon hold discussions with other parties on the possibilities of arriving at a broad consensus.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, who is a member of the BJP's panel to hold discussions with other parties, said the internal discussions within the party are on. He said that views on the subject were exchanged with Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Once Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is back, we will discuss and take the matter forward, Naidu also said.

He added that the exercise will be done in the "true spirit of democracy", and appealed to all that they should go by the mandate of the people, which is for this government.

Meanwhile, the 10-member core committee of 17 Opposition parties will hold a meeting here on Wednesday. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who is also a member of the 10-member panel, said the opinion of the Left is that the Opposition should put up a candidate.

OneIndia News