Next President of India: Only these three persons know who it is

Only three persons know who will be the next President of India. Names have been doing the rounds since the past two months. This morning the name of L K Advani cropped up yet again, but once again it appeared to be speculative in nature.

A top BJP source told OneIndia that only three persons know exactly who would be the President of India. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat. The name is already decided and Bhagwat has already held consultations with the top BJP leaders in this regard.

There are three names that have been proposed and it would be a surprise pick said sources. Contrary to reports that the BJP would have a Dalit or Tribal candidate, sources say that it would be an insider and the party would look to drive across the hard Hindutva line.

For the BJP to drive the Hindutva line makes sense since it constitutes a large chunk of its vote bank. There will be no appeasement involved in the Presidential elections. The idea is to have their own person at Rasina Hill.

Bhagwat already has held informal talks with the BJP leaders on Saturday. One BJP source said that the candidate would be a surprise pick. Did anyone expect Yogi Adityanath to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh? You will get to witness a similar surprise this time as well, the BJP leader also said. On July 17 the next President of India will be elected. Counting for the same will be held on July 20.

OneIndia News