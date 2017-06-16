Next President of India: Rajnath, Naidu meet L K Advani, Joshi

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu have met with senior L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to discuss the candidate for the next President of India.

While the agenda of the meeting is not clear, sources say it is to discuss the presidential poll. It may be recalled that the media was flooded with news of Advani and Joshi being probable candidates. It was also reported that their names had been dropped after the Supreme Court restored conspiracy charges against them in the Babri Masjid case.

Earlier the two leaders had met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury over the same. However insiders said that no names were discussed. The Congress later on said that there will be no consensus candidate

OneIndia News