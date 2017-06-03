Next President of India: Murli Manohar Joshi back in the reckoning

The name of Murli Manohar Joshi has cropped up with the RSS pushing for his candidature to be the next President of India. The Presidential elections will be held on July 25. The name of Joshi was proposed by the top RSS leadership during a meeting with senior BJP leaders at New Delhi recently.

Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaving for Germany earlier this week, leaders of the RSS discussed the issue with him and pitched the name of Joshi. The PM is however keen on implementing the age factor when it comes to the President of India as well.

The top BJP leadership had made it clear that there must be an age criteria when ministers are inducted into the Cabinet. Modi would want the same to be implemented when it comes to choosing a presidential candidate as well. The RSS has proposed the names of both L K Advani and Joshi. If Modi has to chose between the two, then he will go with Joshi who is younger to Advani.

Both Advani and Joshi are facing trial for conspiracy in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case. However no law or rule bars them from being chosen as they have not been convicted by the court in Lucknow.

However many in the BJP are not in favour of either Joshi or Advani. Modi and his close confidantes have been thinking of proposing the name of Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu as the presidential candidate. The name of Tarun Chand Gehlot too had cropped recently in the race to Rasina Hill.

