Next President of India: Most unsuccessful candidate, crazy man file nominations

A serial loser from Tamil Nadu and a couple from Mumbai have filed their nominations for the post of next President of India. The Mumbai couple Saira Bano Mohammad Patel and Mohammad Patel have filed their nominations and said it would be good if they become the President and Vice President respectively.

However the most interest nomination is from a man in Tamil Nadu who has lost 170 elections. Salem's Dr K Padmaraj has been filing his nominations for various elections for the past 20 years. He wants to maintain his losing streak and make it to the record books.

The Presidential elections will be held on June 17 and counting for the same will be conducted on July 20. All the above mentioned nominations will however be rejected. The rules mandate that a Presidential candidate has the backing of 50 electors. Elected members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and of state legislative assemblies are the electors.

Others who filed their nominations included Anand Singh Kushwaha from Madhya Pradesh, A Bala Raj from Telangana, and dhoticlad Kondekar Vijayprakash from Pune filed their papers. The Patels told the returning officer that it would be "good" if one of them became the country's President, and the other, the Vice President.

All six had attached certified copies of their election cards to prove they were voters, and four had put in the Rs 15,000 as the security amount that nominees need to deposit.

The nomination filed was by Vijayprakash was the most interesting one. He wrote, "laymen like me cannot obtain 100 signatures. I am crazy but one should be crazy.

