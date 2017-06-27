Next President of India: Meira Kumar to address first press meet as opposition nominee

The opposition parties' pick for the Presidential elections Meira Kumar took to her newly created Twitter handle to announce her first-ever meet with the Press after being nominated for the elections. Meira Kumar will address the press at 12.30 PM on Tuesday at Delhi's Constitution Club.

Will be holding a press conference today at 12:30pm at the Constitution Club. I look forward to see you all #PresidentialPoll2017 — Meira Kumar (@meira_kumar) June 27, 2017

While NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind is on a nation-wide tour, Meira Kumar seems to have decided to address the nation at once through television cameras. Meira Kumar, apart from seeking the support of all elected representatives, is also expected to formally announce the date and time when she will file nomination papers for the elections for the next President of India.

Meira Kumar joined social networking sites on Monday and announced her first ever press conference through social handles.

Leaders of 16 parties apart from the Congress are supporting her. Opposition leaders including NCP's Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad are expected to be present at the filing of nomination apart from senior leaders of the Congress including Sonia Gandhi.

OneIndia News