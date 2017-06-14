Next President of India: LJP to support NDA nominee

New Delhi, Jun 14: Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party on Wednesday said the party would support the NDA nominee for the presidential poll to be held on July 17.

"Our party has decided to support a presidential candidate chosen by the Prime Minister. Whosoever the Prime Minister names, we will support that person," Paswan told PTI from London.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

His LJP is a constituent of the ruling NDA.

Paswan is in London for medical treatment. He underwent heart surgery there and was now recuperating. He will return India on June 17.

Meanwhile, several opposition leaders met to discuss their presidential polls strategy as the process for the filing of nominations for the election to the country's top constitutional post began today.

A three-member panel of the BJP on the presidential election comprising three senior ministers is scheduled to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi this week.

The presidential election is due on July 17, while the last date for the nomination is June 28.

PTI