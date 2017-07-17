Next President of India: Polling today

Narendra Modi has already congratulated Ram Nath Kovind in advance as he gets ready to take on Meira Kumar in the next President of India poll today.

The election to appoint the next President of India will take place on Monday at Parliament House in New Delhi, and in all State Legislative Assembly Secretariats.

Last week, Kovind said the Presidential post is above party politics. "A president never belongs to any party. All people irrespective of caste, creed and religion, state are equal. Vote bank is not important for me but development matters."

The President of India will be elected by the by Electoral college comprising of all elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assemblies of States. To become the president, either of the candidate needs to secure at least one vote more than 50 per cent of the total votes polled. The results of the election will be announced on Thursday, five days before President Pranab Mukherjee's his term expires.

Opposition's selection Meira Kumar will be backed by parties like TMC, CPM, RJD, SP, BSP. Aam Aadmi Party has also hinted that it will support Kumar in her bid to become the next President.

OneIndia News