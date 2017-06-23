Next President of India: Kovind to file nomination in presence of Modi

Ram Nath Kovind will file his nomination papers today for the next President of India elections. The NDA's candidate Kovind will file his nomination papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kovind was chosen by the BJP led NDA for the presidential elections. The elections became necessary after the opposition fielded its own candidate thus ruling out a consensus. On Thursday, the opposition selected Meira Kumar as its presidential candidate.

Going by the numbers in the electoral college, it appears as though Kovind is heading for an easy win. With 63.1 per cent of the electoral college votes with the NDA in the elections for the next President of India is already a foregone conclusion.

48.9% of the votes are NDA's own, and the support of several non-NDA regional parties has taken the figure beyond 63%. The non-NDA parties that are supporting Kovind are JD(U) with 1.91 per cent of the votes, AIADMK, 5.39 per cent, BJD with 2.99%, TRS,2%, YSRCP, 1.53% and INLD with 0.38%.

The NDA has also ensured that the Shiv Sena with 2.34 per cent of the votes is backing Kovind. This took the NDA's tally to an impressive 63.1 per cent, way ahead of the half way mark.

