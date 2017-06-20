Next President of India: Kovind may be first UP born to make it to Rasina Hill

If elected as the next President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will be the first from the state of Uttar Pradesh. UP has the distinction of sending 9 out of the 13 Prime Ministers of India. However if Kovind makes it to Rashtrapati Bhavan then he will be the first UP born President of India.

Till now only Zakir Hussain the third President of India had a direct association with the state. However he was not born in UP. His family had migrated to Farukkhabad from Hyderabad and his place of birth was in the state now known as Telangana. Kovind if elected will also become the second Schedule Caste President of India. The only SC President before him was K R Narayanan.

If Kovind wins the Presidential elections on July 17, he will be the first full-time President from UP. The only other person from UP who held the post was Mohammad Hidaytullah. However he was the acting President of India between July 20 1969 to August 24 1969.

UP has however had the distinction of having 9 Prime Ministers. The nine candidates were all elected from the state of UP. They are:

Jawaharlal Nehru: 1947 to 1964

Lal Bahadur Shastri: 1964 to 1966

Charan Singh: 1979 to 1980

Indira Gandhi: 1980 to 1984

Rajiv Gandhi: 1984 to 1989

V P Singh: 1989 to 1990

Chandra Shekhar: 1990 to 1991

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: 1998 to 2004

Narendra Modi: 2014

