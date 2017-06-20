Next President of India: JD (U) leaders to meet on June 21

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called a meeting of senior Janata Dal (United) leaders on 21 June to discuss their support for NDA's presidential candidate Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind.

JD (U) leaders will be meeting a day before opposition parties meet to decide their presidential candidate on 22nd June.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

According to reports, after NDA announced Ram Nath Kovind's name on Monday Nitish Kumar met with him and congratulated him on being chosen as the NDA's candidate. However, it was unclear whether the Janata Dal (United) leader will lend his support to Kovind.

Nitish Kumar also informed that he has talked to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Congress president Sonia Gandhi about the presidential election, but did not elaborate further. However, he said that the decision would be arrived at soon.

Media reports say even former Chief Minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi is also of the view that the RJD and JD(U) should support a Dalit leader such as Kovind for the top post.

OneIndia News