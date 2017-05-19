Next President of India: It is official, Gopal Krishna Gandhi is opposition's pick

It is almost official. Gopal Krishna Gandhi will be the opposition's candidate as the next president of India. CPI(M) general Secretary Sitaram Yechury suggested that Gopal Krishna Gandhi may be among the possible choices but said that the ruling party should declare their candidate first in order to build consensus.

Yes, we have looked into the name of Gopal Krishna Gandhi. Few suggested a second term for President Pranab Mukherjee, but a consensus must be arrived at first, he also said. It may be recalled that OneIndia had reported on May 7 that Gandhi would be the candidate for the next president of India fielded by the opposition against Draupadi Murmu who is being considered by the BJP led NDA.

Who is Gopal Krishna Gandhi?

Gandhi is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. He was the governor of West Bengal between 2004 and 2009. It may be recalled that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, he had written an open letter.

Born April 22 1946, he is an Indian civil servant and a diplomat. As a former member of the Indian Administrative Service he has also served as the secretary to the President of India. He was also high commissioner to South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Other candidates opposition may pick

While the name of Gandhi is right up in the opposition's list, there are other names too which are doing the rounds. The opposition has also been discussing the names of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior JD-U leader Sharad Yadav. Pawar has however ruled himself out of the race with a clause. He says he would agree to be the candidate only if both the NDA and the UPA picks him.

The opposition leaders have had held several rounds of meetings. Congress president, Sonia Gandhi has been leading these meetings. Sources say that a final decision on which candidate to float for the next presidential elections would be taken in the last week of May.

OneIndia News