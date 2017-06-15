Next President of India: Is Sushma Swaraj the BJP's final choice

Sushma Swaraj has become the lead contender for the next President of India. The name of the External Affairs Minister has emerged as the front runner after deliberations by the BJP's panel.

The thinking in the BJP is that she qualifies for the role in all possible ways. Moreover the opposition too would not have any problem with her and she could well be the consensus candidate.

Sushma Swaraj also has the approval of the RSS and hence there is no problem on that front. While several sources confirmed that she is a front-runner to the post, others in the BJP said that these are mere speculations. Only three people in the party are aware of who the candidate is, the source also added.

While the names of Draupadi Murmu and Sumitra Mahajan were doing the rounds, the party appears to be tilting in favour of Sushma Swaraj. A few days back sources had said that Sushma herself had indicated that she would have no problems in taking up the post. Due to health conditions she is unable to travel abroad too much, a pre-requisite for any External Affairs minister.

While at first the RSS was in favour of choosing Murli Manohar Joshi, the name was dropped due to the ongoing Babri Masjid case before a Lucknow court. When the name of Sushma was proposed instead of Joshi, the RSS had no problems.

The BJP's candidate is likely to file his or her nomination by June 24. The BJP wants to complete the process before Prime Minister leaves for the United States of America on June 25.

OneIndia News