Next President of India: How BJP set a trap for the opposition

On Friday, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders Rajnath SIngh and Venkaiah Naidu will meet with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss a candidate to be elected as the next President of India.

The Left parties which were part of the opposition meet on Friday however warned the Congress that the BJP is trying to set a trap. Left parties felt that the meeting with the BJP should not take place as it was a trap being set by the ruling party.

The BJP wants to keep the opposition guessing. Moreover the BJP wants the opposition to believe that it is proposing a consensus candidate, Left parties argued. They have a strategy and we are falling for it, leaders from the Left pointed out. They felt that this strategy was devised to keep the opposition guessing and in turn they would have no time to decide on their candidate.

Many in the opposition feel that the BJP had proposed the name of Draupadi Murmu to keep the opposition guessing. She is a tribal from Odisha and is currently the Governor of Jharkhand. By floating her name around, the BJP has managed to keep the BJD in Odisha guessing. If Draupadi Murmu is the BJP's choice for next President of India, the BJD will not vote for the opposition's candidate. Moreover many in the opposition would find it hard to vote against a tribal candidate.

