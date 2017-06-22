Next President Of India: Gopal Krishna Gandhi first choice of opposition

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi is the first choice as the Presidential candidate against BJP's candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Talking to ANI, ahead of the opposition party leaders' meet, the CPM leader said Gopal Krishna Gandhi is the first choice otherwise Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar will be the candidate.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

The Congress and the Left parties are the main proponents of forcing an election for President of India and want to field a candidate backed by all opposition parties.

Meanwhile, the anti-BJP front has been diminished as Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami supported the BJP's candidate.

Yesterday Sonia Gandhi met with former Speaker Meira Kumar. There were speculations that the opposition parties may field Meira Kumar, who is also a Dalit, as their candidate in a bid to counter Ram Nath Kovind. Her name was among the few, apart from Sushil Kumar Shinde and Prakash Ambedkar, which were earlier doing rounds as likely opposition nominee for the presidency.

OneIndia News