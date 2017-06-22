Next President of India: Divided Opposition meet today to decide on candidate

The Opposition is set to meet to decide on its candidate for the next President of India. The meet is being held a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar endorsed his party's support for the BJP's Ram Nath Kovind.

While many in the Opposition said that they would back Kovind, it is the Congress, Left and the TMC which is keen on a contest. The Opposition has few takers and the likes of Nitish Kumar and Odisha CM, Naveen Patnaik have already said that they would back Kovind. The BSP's Mayawati too has indicated her support for the BJP's candidate.

In a bid to keep the flock together and gather more support, the Congress even dialed JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda. While Gowda would not attend the meeting at Delhi today, he has decided to send the party's spokesperson, Danish Ali.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

While the support for the Opposition is dwindling as many say it would be difficult to oppose a Dalit candidate, there are many fence sitters as well. The INLD would take a call depending on the Opposition's candidate. The INLD would hold a meeting on Friday a day after the Opposition meet and take a final decision.

The BJP led NDA is in a comfortable position to win the Presidential poll. The AIADMK faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisami too had last night said that they would back Kovind.

Meanwhile the Opposition has been suggesting several names to take on Kovind. The names of Sushil Kumar Shinde, Prakash Ambedkar and Meira Kumar have been doing the rounds.

OneIndia News