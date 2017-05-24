Next President of India: Decision by opposition on Friday

The opposition's candidate for the next President of India will be decided on Friday. Leaders of the opposition will meet on Friday to decide on a joint candidate to fight the presidential polls in July.

The talk of a consensus candidate gained momentum after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar backed a second term for incumbent Pranab Mukherjee, though the Congress so far has been non-committal on a second term for him. His term comes to an end on July 14 and the polls need to be held before that.

The opposition which is largely united on this issue is now trying to bring into its fold both the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. There are also feelers being sent out to the BJD on this issue.

Currently the names doing the rounds are that of Gopal Krishna Gandhi, Sharad Yadav and Meira Kumar. The name of Sharad Pawar too was discussed, but he has ruled himself out.

Congress' communications department chief Randeep Surjewala had said, "All opposition parties including the Congress will work to build a consensus for a candidate with unquestionable record of dedication and commitment to the founding principles of Constitution, bereft of political colour or pressure from the ruling dispensation."

The BJP on the other hand is yet to announce a candidate. Several names have been doing the rounds which include Jharkhand Governor, Draupadi Murmu. The name of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat too had cropped up, but he has ruled himself out of the race. The BJP is short of 20,000 electoral college votes and would need the support of the AIADMK and the BJD to elect a candidate of its choice as the next President of India.

OneIndia News