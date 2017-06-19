Next President of India: BJP parliamentary board meet tomorrow

The consultation process to elect the next President of India is over and the BJP is all set to announce its candidate. The BJP's Parliamentary board will meet tomorrow at 12 noon following which the name of the candidate will be made known.

We have consulted allies and opposition parties in detail. The parliamentary board will now consider possible nominees and announce a decision in the next couple of days," Union urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday.

Naidu told reporters that the NDA presidential candidate would be announced before June 23. Sources said the BJP parliamentary board might meet on Tuesday.

Meanwhile West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee suggested that either Pranab Mukherjee be renominated or a senior politician be the candidate. Even after meeting SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Naidu's outreach to leaders close to former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav showed that NDA was not taking any chances.

The BJP's national president also met with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackerey and held consultations on the candidate. The Shiv Sena has been demanding that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat be made the next President of India. The party also recommended the name of M S Swaminathan for the post.

