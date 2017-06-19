Next President of India: BSP to support Kovind if opposition doesn't announce dalit candidate

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was surprised at the NDA's Presidential pick, Ram Nath Kovind, Bahujan Samajwadi Party leader Mayawati gave lukewarm response to the choice Dalit leader.

Speaking to the media, Mayawati seemed not impressed by BJP' candidate. She said 'We are also of the opinion that it would have been better if NDA had named some non-political Dalit person as President nominee.'

As he is a Dalit we are positive on his name, but only if oppn doesn't announce a popular dalit name: Mayawati #RamNathKovind pic.twitter.com/QeRlVEz2FF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

However, she said, 'as he is a Dalit we are positive on his name, but only if the opposition doesn't announce a popular dalit name.'

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is believed to have congratulated his state's Governor Ram Nath Kovind on being chosen as the NDA's candidate. However, it is unclear whether the Janata Dal (United) leader will lend his support to Kovind, according to reports.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said his party would take a call after a meeting of Opposition parties on Thursday.

OneIndia News