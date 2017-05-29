Next President of India: BJP will win with 54 per cent of votes

The BJP led NDA has managed to get key parties on its side which will help it elect the next President of India. The party says that it has 54 per cent of the votes in the electoral college. The elections will be held after July 15.

With the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi and the AIADMK coming on board, the BJP led NDA says that it will easily win the presidential elections. The total value of votes in the electoral college is 10,98,882 with the majority mark at 5,49,442.

The BJP is still debating several names for the post of next President of India. It has been contemplating suggesting the name of Jharkhand Governor, Draupadi Murmu. The discussions led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have already begun. Once Modi is back from his foreign tour of six days, a final call on the candidate will be taken, BJP sources say

OneIndia News