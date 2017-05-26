Next President of India: BJP wants party affiliated candidate

To chose a candidate for the next President of India, the BJP leadership has begun preliminary consultations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the matter with home minister Rajnath Singh, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, finance minister Arun Jaitley and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.

During the discussions all leaders said that a party nominee must be chosen. They were of the opinion that competence, seniority and party affiliation must be taken into account while choosing the candidate.

The presidential polls will be held in July when Pranab Mukherjee steps down after completing his term. BJP had last week turned down the suggestion of opposition parties that it should forego the chance to have its own nominees as President and Vice-President and look for a consensus.

Meanwhile the opposition parties too have been exploring the possibility of choosing a candidate. The joint opposition is scheduled to meet today. The opposition has been considering the name of Gopal Krishna Gandhi, the former West Bengal government for the post of next President of India.

