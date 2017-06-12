Next President of India: BJP forms poll panel under Amit Shah

The BJP has formed a three member poll panel to hold consultations to elect the next President of India. The panel comprises, Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley.

The panel will hold consultations with the NDA partners on selecting a candidate. The process is expected to be completed within a week and the BJP is likely to announce its candidate soon after that.

The Presidential elections will be held on July 17. Counting would be held on July 20. There are several names that are doing the rounds the rounds. The key names include Draupadi Murmu, T C Gehelot and Sumitra Mahajan.

OneIndia News