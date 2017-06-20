Next President of India: BJP chose a good candidate, says Mulayam

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday said the BJP has chosen a good candidate for President.

Mulayam Singh Yadav. PTI file photo
Mulayam said 'BJP has given a good candidate. I have very old relations with him [Ram Nath Kovind].'

The SP supremo broke his silence over presidential candidate ahead of dinner meet oranised by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said the BJP has the majority, if 1% or say 5% is required then BJP can manage it. But could not say what would opposition paties on the matter.

PM Modi, CM Adityantah will perform yoga along with 51,000 participants in Lucknow during the third edition of International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

