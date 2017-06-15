Next President of India: BJP chief Amit Shah to meet Uddhav Thackeray

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah to meet Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday to seek support for NDA's Presidential nominee, reports said.

According to reports, Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the BJP chief would meet Uddhav Thackeray.

The meeting the two leaders to attract attention in the wake of Shiv Sena's stand to pitch RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's name for President. However, the BJP has rubbished reports of Bhagwat's as the Presidential nominee.

Last week, Shiv Sena had said it might take an 'independent' stand in the run-up to the presidential election on July 17.

It may be recalled that Sena MP and 'Saamana' Executive Editor Sanjay Raut said the National Democratic Alliance and the BJP, in particular, should think of the RSS chief if it wanted to fulfill its dream of achieving a "Hindu Rashtra".

The notification for the Presidential elections has been released by the Election Commission of India. The presidential election is due on July 17, while the last date for the nomination is June 28.

OneIndia News