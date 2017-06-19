Next President of India: Who is Ram Nath Kovind, asks Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was surprised at the NDA's Presidential pick, Ram Nath Kovind, but did not categorically oppose his name.

'In order to support someone, we must know the person. Who is this candidate?' she asked.

'I am not saying that the Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is unfit to be the President. Candidate should be someone who will be useful for country,' she further said.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Presidential nominee could be an exceptional President. 'I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for poor, downtrodden and marginalised, ' Modi said.

'Every party should support NDA's candidate, otherwise they will be considered as anti-Dalit,' said LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy after the parliamentary board meet. Chandrababu Naidu replied saying TDP would offer full support to NDA's presidential candidate.

Soon after Ram Nath Kovind's name was announced, TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao extended his support, reports ANI.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is believed to have congratulated his state's Governor Ram Nath Kovind on being chosen as the NDA's candidate. However, it is unclear whether the Janata Dal (United) leader will lend his support to Kovind, according to reports.

Also, PM Modi has talked to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh to seek their support for the BJP's nominee. Meanwhile, meeting of opposition parties will be held on 22nd June to decide their candidate of its choice.

NDA ally Shiv Sena said BJP chief Amit Shah ji informed Uddhav Thackrey about the name of Ramnath Kovind. The party would decide on support in a few days, said Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP.

However, there has been no discussion yet on names for Vice President, said Amit Shah.

OneIndia News