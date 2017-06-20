Next president of India: AIADMK's Thambidurai, Dinakaran meet Sasikala

Lodged in Bengaluru central jail, Sasikala Natarajan continues to hold sway over AIADMK. Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai meeting Sasikala over the Presidential election was the only proof of how she continues to call the shots. Moments after Thambidurai met Sasikala at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru, her nephew and Deputy general secretary of AIADMK, TTV Dinakaran also met her.

A day after the NDA announced its candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections, AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai visited Sasikala Natarajan to hold consultations. While either faction of the AIADMK has remained non-committal over its support to Ram Nath Kovid as the President, a decision is likely to be taken shortly.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

Dinakaran met his aunt for the third time since he walked out of Tihar jail after securing bail in an election commission of India bribery row. Thambidurai has prominently identified himself to be part of Edappadi Palanisamy camp of the AIADMK. He was also consulted by leaders of the camp before making an announcement to keep Sasikala Natarajan and her family away from the party. However, Tuesday's meeting throws light on the sway Sasikala Natarajan continues to hold on the party. Moreover, the increasing support being extended by MLAs to TTV Dinakaran has led to Thambidurai meeting Sasikala to hold discussions on a unanimous decision over the support to NDA in the Presidential elections.

OneIndia News