Next President: No Mohan Bhagwat, no support, Sena tells BJP

Will the Shiv Sena ditch the BJP again like it did in 2007 when the next President of India is to be elected. The Shiv Sena has indicated that it would take an independent view and not that of the NDA that it is part of during the Presidential elections.

In 2007, the Sena had ditched the BJP by backing Prathibha Patil. It also backed the candidature of Pranab Mukherjee. The Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that they would continue to press for the candidature of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the NDA's candidate for the elections to be held on July 17. Counting will held on July 20.

[Next President of India: Murmu, Swaraj or Gehlot, the BJP's list of candidates]

Bhagwat is the most appropriate choice for the Rashtrapati's office if India is to be turned into a Hindu Rashtra, Raut said. Bhagwat has however said that he is not in the race.

The NDA is short of the majority mark in the electoral college. It would be banking on the AIADMK, BJD and TRS for support.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

Schedule for next President of India election:

Date of notification: June 14 2017

Last date for nominations: June 28

Scrutiny of nominations: June 29

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: July 1

Election date: July 17 between 10 am and 5 pm

Counting of votes: July 20

OneIndia News