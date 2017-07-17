Next President of India: Vote according to conscience, Kejriwal tells MLAs    

New Delhi, Jul 17: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said MLAs should vote in the presidential poll according to their conscience. Earlier in the day, an opposition BJP MLA had claimed that "10-12 legislators" of the ruling AAP had voted for the NDA's candidate, Ram Nath Kovind.

"We are supporting Meira Kumar (opposition presidential candidate). All should vote following their conscience," Kejriwal, who cast his vote in the Delhi assembly, said in response. "In a democracy, whoever gets more votes wins," Kejriwal added.

As voting for the presidential elections gathered steam with city legislators arriving at the assembly, among the first to vote were Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra and Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Vijender Gupta.

"My vote went to one who is all set to become next president," Mishra, who was the first AAP MLA to vote, told reporters here. "More than who wins, it is important that the country wins," Sisodia said. BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma had said, "Around 10-12 AAP MLAs, who are unhappy with Kejriwal, have cast their votes in favour of Ram Nath Kovind.

PTI