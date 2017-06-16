Next President of India: This BJP leader bats hard for Advani

With the BJP set to announce its candidate for the next President of India, party leader Shatrughan Sinha has launched an online campaign batting for L K Advani.

In his posts, he has been sharing people's responses who support Advani's candidature as the next President.

In a series of tweets, he has spoken about the support that Advani's candidature has been getting. He urged the party to take the right decision when needed without getting influenced by anyone in the larger interest of the nation. What Advani ji has is the ability to understand the complexity of the Constitution, he also wrote.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

The Presidential elections will be held on July 17. Counting will be held on July 20.

The BJP has appointed three ministers- Arun Jaitley, who is abroad till this weekend, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu to meet with its allies and opposition and decide on a candidate. Today Singh and Naidu will meet with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Left leader Sitaram Yechury.

Advani's name was in circulation sometime back. It was reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at a meeting that making him the President would be a guru dakshina. However after the Supreme Court ordered the restoration of conspiracy charges in the Babri Masjid case, the name is said to have fallen out of favour.

OneIndia News