Next President of India: Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Delhi

NDA's Presidential candidate Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind on Monday left for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi hours after he was declared as the NDA candidate for the post of president. Details of Kovind's scheduled engagements are not yet known.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a courtesy visit to Kovind at the Raj Bhawan.

#WATCH: NDA presidential nominee #RamNathKovind waves to people outside Raj Bhawan in Patna as he leaves for Delhi to meet PM Modi pic.twitter.com/HJo3wMcsxB — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

Meanwhile, BJP workers were in celebrations mood outside BJP office in Lucknow after RamNathKovind was declared NDA presidential candidate.

Celebrations outside BJP office in Lucknow after #RamNathKovind was declared NDA presidential candidate pic.twitter.com/DeGOM19IbY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2017

Kovind is the Kanpur-born former lawyer is a Dalit leader, known for his organisational skills and is a loyal member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

His official profile on the Bihar governor's website describes him as a crusader for "rights and cause of weaker sections of society specially Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/OBC/ minority..." from his student days.

