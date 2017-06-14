Next President of India: Opposition party leaders meet in Parliament

A crucial meeting of opposition parties is currently underway in the Parliament to decide on the candidate for the July 17 Presidential elections. Headed by the Congress, the meeting has leaders of TMC, RJD, JD(U), Left parties in attendance. Close to 17 opposition parties including regional parties were invited to take part in the discussion on the next President of India.

Opposition leaders' meeting over #PresidentialElection underway inside the Parliament in Delhi pic.twitter.com/BZkxvNeEiT — ANI (@ANI_news) June 14, 2017

The meeting comes on the day the BJP decided to meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss the possibilities of unanimously electing the President of India. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu are expected to meet with Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

While the BJP-led NDA has formed a panel to decide on a candidate, opposition parties are yet to arrive at a consensus. A luncheon hosted by Sonia Gandhi earlier in May saw leaders of Left parties, TMC, DMK, RJD and JD(U) come together. All leaders present in the meeting had claimed that they would not field a candidate if the government suggested a candidate who could be elected unanimously.

The election to the post of President would be held on July 17. The votes would be counted on July 20.

OneIndia News